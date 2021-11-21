Rena Gibson
GILMER — Funeral services for Mrs. Rena Gibson, 86, of Gilmer, will be 2 p.m., Mon., Nov. 22, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will be before the service at 11 a.m., Mon., Nov. 22 at Crims Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 4-6 p.m., Sun., Nov. 21, 2021 at the funeral home. Mrs. Gibson passed away Nov. 19, 2021. She was born Nov. 9, 1935.
