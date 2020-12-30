TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Rev. Danny Wayne Powell, 71, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, at Adams Cemetery. Interment, Adams Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Rev. Powell was born January 22, 1949, in Logansport, LA, and died December 27, 2020.
Rev. Danny Wayne Powell
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Rev. Danny Wayne Powell, 71, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, at Adams Cemetery. Interment, Adams Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Rev. Powell was born January 22, 1949, in Logansport, LA, and died December 27, 2020.
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Rev. Danny Wayne Powell, 71, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, at Adams Cemetery. Interment, Adams Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Rev. Powell was born January 22, 1949, in Logansport, LA, and died December 27, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ex-East Texas teacher indicted on charge of improper relationship with student
- ET Football: PREVIEW: Longview vs. Denton Ryan
- DPS: Three people dead in crash between Kilgore, Tyler
- ET Football: Lobos fall to No. 1 Raiders, 27-9
- Gohmert sues Pence in East Texas U.S. District Court to keep Trump as president
- New COVID-19 restrictions for Longview/Tyler area imminent as hospitalization rate stays above threshold
- Business beat: Former Kilgore school targeted for renovation
- Longview businesses prepare for increased virus-related restrictions
- 'A greater path': Pine Tree senior navigates chronic illness from young age
- Police Beat: Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.