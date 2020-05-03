MARSHALL — Graveside services are scheduled for Rev. F. F. Jim McCutchens, 79, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Rosehill Garden Cemetery, Marshall. Interment, Rosehill Garden Cemetery. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. McCutchens was born March 31, 1941, in Summerville, Georgia, and died April 30, 2020.
Rev. F. F. Jim McCutchens
