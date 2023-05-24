Reverend Betty Jean O’Neal
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Rev. Betty Jean O’Neal, age 77 of Henderson will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mother Zion Baptist Church, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home. Public viewing for Rev. O’Neal will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
