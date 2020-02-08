LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Reverend Donald Wayne Nunn, 85, of Longview, 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Interment, Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Nunn was born February 21, 1934, in Center, KY, and died February 5, 2020.
Reverend Donald Wayne Nunn
