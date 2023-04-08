Rhonda Bradley
DALLAS — Funeral services are scheduled for Rhonda R. Bradley, 63, of Longview, 11 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023, at St. Paul Baptist Church. Interment, Grace Hill Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, April 7, 2023, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. Bradley was born September 19, 1959 in Longview and died April 1, 2023.
