Rhonda Calhoun
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Rhonda Calhoun will be held on Saturday, January 7 at 11am at Gladewater Methodist Church. A visitation will be held the night before on Friday between 6 and 8 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Henderson.
Rhonda was born on October 31, 1961 and passed away at home in Henderson on January 3, 2023
