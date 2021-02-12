Rhonda Doyle Horton
TATUM — Graveside services are scheduled for Rhonda D. Horton, 50, of Tatum, TX, 11 a.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Smith Chapel Cemetery, Tatum. Viewing 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Friday, February 12, 2021 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Miss Horton was born February 15, 1970 in Longview TX and died, February 2, 2021.
