Rhonda Stephens
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mrs. Rhonda Stephens, 68, of Elderville will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2 P.M. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Longview. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Kilgore from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. on Thursday. View full obituary @ www.raderfuneralhome.com
