PITTSBURG — Memorial services are scheduled for Richard Carl Irby, 61, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Erman Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Erman Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Erman Smith Funreal Home, Pittsburg. Mr. Irby was born December 21, 1957, in Pittsburg, and died September 13, 2019.
