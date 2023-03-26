Richard Dale Estes
DIANA — Richard “Dale” Estes, 87, of Diana passed away March 23, 2023 at his home. He was born November 1, 1935. Visitation will be Monday, March 27 from 5 to 7 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 28 at 2 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home.
