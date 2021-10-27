Richard Hardcastle
MARSHALL — Thomas Richard Hardcastle, age 80, passed away on October 22, 2021. Mr. Hardcastle was born on July 24, 1941 in Dallas, TX. Visitation on Thurs., 10/28/2021 from 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside Service on Fri., 10/29/2021 at 10am at Yates Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
