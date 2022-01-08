Richard Harold Wageman
OVERTON — Cremation arrangements for Richard Harold “Chip” Wageman, 69, of Overton are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Richard passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in Tyler, Texas after a long illness into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
