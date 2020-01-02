HUGHES SPRINGS - Funeral services are scheduled for Richard Jacoby, of Hughes Springs, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Church on the Rock. Interment, Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Hughes Springs. Mr. Jacoby was born April 6, 1927, and died December 27, 2019.
Richard Jacoby
HUGHES SPRINGS - Funeral services are scheduled for Richard Jacoby, of Hughes Springs, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Church on the Rock. Interment, Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Hughes Springs. Mr. Jacoby was born April 6, 1927, and died December 27, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.