Richard John Nolin
DEKALB, TEXAS — Richard John Nolin was born June 19, 1959 in Del Rio, Texas and he passed peacefully March 29, 2021 at his home. LIFE CELEBRATION will be Thursday April 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM Bowie County Cowboy Church 8880 Hwy 82 West Dekalb, TX 75559. Services entrusted with Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, Texas 75601.
