Ricky Duryan Hughes
LONGVIEW — Ricky Duryan Hughes, age 62, passed away November 16, 2021. Mr. Hughes was born on September 21, 1959 in Longview, TX. Ricky Hughes is proceeded in death by his parents Clyde Arthur and Emma Louise Hughes, and by one sister Teresa Darnelle Hughes all from Longview. He is survived by 4 sisters and 1 brother; Sharon Wilson of Longview, Dyrle Hughes of Ore City, Janel Downing of Longview, Patricia Elliott of Longview, and Levita Hughes of Longview. Many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews.
