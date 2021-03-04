Ricky Royce Wilbanks
HUGHES SPRINGS — Ricky Royce Wilbanks, 63, of Avinger, Texas passed away on February 18, 2021. Mr. Wilbanks was born October 16, 1957 in Atlanta, TX. A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 in the Fellowship Hall of Avinger United Methodist Church.
