Rita Rogers Blackwell
LANEVILLE — Graveside services for Mrs. Rita Blackwell, 76, of Laneville will be 4:30 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Laneville Cemetery. Interment will follow. Visitation, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the funeral home. Mrs. Blackwell passed away April 27, 2022. She was born March 12, 1946.
