Robbie J. Mann
TATUM — Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Union Church of Christ, Longview, TX. Burial will follow at Kennedy Memorial Garden in Easton. Viewing will be Tuesday, 1 - 6:30 p.m. at Stanmore Funeral Home. Mrs. Mann was born November 12, 1935 and passed September 16, 2021.
