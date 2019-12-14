Funeral services are scheduled for Robbie Jewel Allen Mitchell, 1 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Daingerfield Junior High School, Daingerfield. Interment, Shady Grove Cemetery, Cason. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Mrs. Mitchell was born December 29, 1930, and died December 8, 2019.
Robbie Jewel Allen Mitchell
