CARTHAGE — Funeral services are scheduled for Robby Smith, 72, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Carthage. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Smith was born December 5, 1947, in San Antonio, and died January 9, 2020.
Robby Smith
