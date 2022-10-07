Robert Barton
CARTHAGE, TX — Robert Barton, 85, of Tyler, TX, formerly of Carthage, TX, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Tyler. James Robert Neal Barton, Sr. was born on Jan. 27, 1937, in Beckville, TX. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Rehobeth Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00-5:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
