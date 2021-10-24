Robert (Bob) Henry Hesse
DALLAS — Robert (Bob) Henry Hesse passed away on October 12, 2021 at the age of 96 at his home in Dallas, Texas. He was born on August 14, 1925 in Dell Rapids, South Dakota.We will honor his life on Monday, November 1, 2021 at North Dallas Funeral Home, 2710 Valley View Lane, Dallas, Texas 75234. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a 12:00 p.m. Memorial Service. A Burial Service will be held at DFW National Cemetery at 2:15 pm.
