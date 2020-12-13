HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Robert C. Jones, 91, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at London Baptist Church. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Jones was born September 2, 1929, in North Carolina, and died December 10, 2020.
