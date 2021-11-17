Robert C. Schramm
MARSHALL — Robert C. Schramm, age 64, passed away in Marshall, Texas on October 31, 2021. Mr. Schramm was born on March 22, 1957 in Taylor, Pennsylvania. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 1pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
