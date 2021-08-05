Robert D. Acles
TYLER Graveside services are scheduled for Robert D. Acles, 26, of Longview, 11 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Golden Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Craig Funeral Home. Viewing will be held at Golden Hill Cemetery, 9-11 a.m., Saturday. Mr. Acles was born February 25, 1995 in Jasper, and died July 28, 2021.
