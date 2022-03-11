Robert Dewey Dossett, Sr.
MARSHALL — A celebration of life for Robert Dewey Dossett, Sr. will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at “Dewey’s Barn.” A visitation and more celebration will be held after the service. Mr. Dossett passed away on March 4, 2022, at his home in Marshall, Texas.
