Robert Dwain Villyard
TYLER — Memorial services for Mr. Robert Dwain Villyard 79, of Tyler will be held on June 9, 2023, at 11am at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be immediately following the service at Kilgore City Cemetery. Mr. Villyard passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at his home in Tyler after a lengthy illness.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.