GLADEWATER — Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Earl Clayborn, 73, of Gladewater, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore. Mr. Clayborn was born September 6, 1947, and died September 13, 2020.
Robert Earl Clayborn
GLADEWATER — Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Earl Clayborn, 73, of Gladewater, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore. Mr. Clayborn was born September 6, 1947, and died September 13, 2020.
GLADEWATER — Funeral services are scheduled for Robert Earl Clayborn, 73, of Gladewater, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore. Mr. Clayborn was born September 6, 1947, and died September 13, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Despite ACLU letter, Longview-area districts say no immediate changes to dress code
- City of Longview will stop paying for Hospitality Health ER visits
- Longview man arrested in shooting death of 10-year-old child
- Marshall woman charged with murder after 911 call to report she shot separated boyfriend
- Court documents: Raid of gang members linked to Kilgore homicide
- Stallard: I'm thankful George proved me wrong
- Two Longview-area students chosen as National Merit Scholar semifinalists
- Police: Longview man charged with arson in White Oak house fire
- Longview ISD board to consider updates to COVID-19 protocols
- Second man charged in Longview kidnapping
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.