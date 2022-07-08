Robert Earl Harvey Sr.
LONGVIEW — Funeral Service for Robert Harvey Sr., 80, of Longview will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Friendship Baptist Church, Longview. Interment: Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Viewing: 1-6 p.m Friday, July 8, 2022 at Stanmore F.H. Mr. Harvey was born August 4, 1941, and passed July 5, 2022.
