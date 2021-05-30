Robert “Pops” Hill
DEBERRY, TEXAS — Graveside funeral services for Mr. Robert “Pops” Hill, 64, of DeBerry, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Panola Mt. Zion Cemetery with Chaplain LeDarius Carter officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
