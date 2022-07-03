Robert Rouse
GILMER — Garry “Robert” Rouse, 72, passed away on June 29, 2022 in Longview, Texas. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 11 o’clock at Old White Oak Cemetery under the direction of Croley Funeral Home Gladewater, Texas with a visitation starting one hour prior at Old White Oak Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.