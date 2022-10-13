Robert Rowe, Sr.
WASKOM — A funeral service for Robert Rowe, Sr. will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waskom, Texas. Interment will follow at Union Chapel Missionary Cemetery. Mr. Rowe passed away on October 10, 2022, in Waskom, Texas. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.
