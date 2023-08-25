Robert Tee Jones, Jr.
KILGORE — Funeral services for Robert Jones, Jr. will be held on Aug. 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Greater Faith Ministry. Burial will follow at Pirtle Cemetery. Viewing on Aug. 25 at Victory Funeral Services. Robert was born May 5, 1952 in Overton and died Aug. 19, 2023 in Longview.
(0) entries
