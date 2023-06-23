Robert Vernon Corley, Sr.
LONGVIEW — Robert V Corley Sr., age 85, of Longview, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
A time of visitation with his family for Robert will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home followed by a celebration of his life at 2:00 PM.
