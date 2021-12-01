Robert Wayne Vinson
HENDERSON, TEXAS — Funeral services will be 1 pm Thursday at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home Henderson. Visitation with family will be from5 - 7 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will at Crims Chapel Cemetery. Born April 8, 1938 he died on Nov. 29, 2021.
