Robert William Willeford, Jr.
DIANA — Service for Robert “Bobby” Willeford, 86, of Jefferson, is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Graceton Church of Christ in Diana. The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 12, 2022, 5 - 7 PM at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. He passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Marshall.
