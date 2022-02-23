Robin Christine Anderson
TATUM — Graveside services for Ms. Robin Christine Anderson, 60, of Tatum, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Martin Cemetery. The family will receive friends before the service on Thursday, at the cemetery. Ms. Anderson passed from this life on Monday, February 21, 2022. She was born August 8, 1961.
