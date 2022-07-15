Robin Williams
LONGVIEW — Funeral service for Robin Williams, 49, of Longview, will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 from 12-7 p.m. at MD Funeral Home Longview, Texas. Robin Williams was born May 30, 1973 and she passed away on July 6, 2022
