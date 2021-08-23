Graveside services will be held Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11:30 A.M. at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer. Rodney proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam.
Rodney Tucker
GILMER — Rodney Tucker, 71, went home to be with the Lord on August 19, 2021 at his residence in Willis, Texas. He was born in Gilmer, Texas on August 26, 1949 to Donald and Geraldine Tucker.
Graveside services will be held Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11:30 A.M. at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer. Rodney proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam.
