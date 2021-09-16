Ronald Lee Hasecuster
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Ronald L. Hasecuster, 82, was born on December 12, 1938, in Elwood, Indiana He passed peacefully Monday, September 9, 2021, with his wife Linda, along with his stepson and stepdaughter by his side. He will be greatly missed.
Services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th St. Longview, Texas.
