Ronald Lee Turner
GILMER — In loving memory of Ronald Turner. Born 12/17/1963 in Eloy, Arizona & passed away 8/16/2022 in Longview, Tx. Ronnie was proceeded in death by his parents, Clarence & Kathern Turner. Ronnie was a Christian & loved attending church & going fishing whenever he could. He was loved by his family & friends & will be greatly missed.
