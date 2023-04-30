Ronnie Bickham
HENDERSON — Ronnie Bickham was born September 19, 1940 and passed away on April 27, 2023. Graveside services for Ronnie will be held on Wednesday, May 3 at 12 noon at Shiloh Cemetery, with a visitation to take place one hour prior to the service at Shiloh Church next to the cemetery. A memorial guest book can be signed at Raderfh.com
