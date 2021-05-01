Ronnie Ray Curry
CARTHAGE, TEXAS — Funeral services for Mr. Ronnie Curry, 65, of Carthage, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matt Comer officiating. Burial will follow in the Langley Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the funeral home.
