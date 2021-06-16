Ronnie Tompkins
CARTHAGE, TX — Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the passing of Mr. Ronnie Tompkins, 75, of Carthage, Texas. Mr. Ronald Glenn Tompkins was born July 20, 1945 in Port Arthur, Texas. He passed this life June 13, 2021 at his Carthage, Texas home. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home.
