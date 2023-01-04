Rosa Mae Calhoun
MARSHALL — A Funeral Service for Rosa Mae Calhoun, 67, will be held 2:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Colonial Gardens, Marshall, Texas. Mrs. Calhoun passed away on December 30, 2022 in Marshall, Texas.
