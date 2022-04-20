Rosa Maria Ramirez
GILMER — Services for Rosa Ramirez, 45, of Gilmer, will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, April 21, 2022, at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Gilmer with Javier Valdez officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Gilmer. A visitation period will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 Am prior to the service.
