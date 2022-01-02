Rose Beall
CARTHAGE — Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the death of Rose Beall, 74, of Carthage, Texas. Mrs. Beall was born August 21, 1947 and she passed this life December 29, 2021. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date with her ashes being laid to rest in Mt. Bethel Cemetery. Cremation Arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home.
