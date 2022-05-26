Rose Ellis Moseley
JEFFERSON — Funeral services for Rose Ellis Moseley, 83, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 11:00am Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Berean Baptist Church in Jefferson, Texas. Burial will follow immediately afterwards at Kellyville Cemetery. Rose was born October 26, 1938 and transitioned May 14, 2022.
