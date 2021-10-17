Rose Mary Mayfield
KARNACK — Rose Mary (Vasquez) Mayfield, age 67, passed away 10/14/2021. Mrs. Mayfield was born on 1/2/1954 in Ennis, Texas. Rosary on Sun., 10/17/21 at 6pm, visitation to follow 6:30-8pm at River Crossing Cowboy Church. Funeral Service on Mon., 10/18/21 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment at Gill Cemetery. Condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
